Wisconsin Fair Maps Coalition is hosting a state-wide “Fair Courts End Gerrymandering” Rally in 16 different municipalities across the state on Friday, Jan. 21, beginning at noon.

One of the rallies will be in Racine at Monument Square, 502 Main St. Information for Racine can be found on the Fair Maps SE WI Facebook page, with rally-specific information on the event page. Use the button below to register to attend. For other questions about the rally, email Carlene Bechen at carlene@fairmapswi.com.

Other locations are: Madison, Milwaukee, Green Bay, Appleton, Eagle River, Wausau, Whitewater, La Crosse, River Falls, Ashland, Eau Claire, Dodgeville, Stevens Point, Menomonee Falls, and Port Washington.

If you would like to get involved further with this effort, visit the Take Action page on the Wisconsin Fair Maps website where there are not only helpful ideas on what to do but also several links to help get you started.

What is Gerrymandering?

Gerrymandering is manipulating the boundaries of a geographical area (an electoral constituency) to favor one party or class. This two-minute video, using coins to represent people, is an easy-to-follow explanation:

About Wisconsin Fair Maps Coalition

The mission of Wisconsin Fair Maps Coalition is “to advocate for and enact, in law and practice, an independent and nonpartisan redistricting method in Wisconsin, and to educate and engage the public in the process of adopting and implementing nonpartisan maps.” The coalition exists to bring about nonpartisanship, racial equity, equal representation, democracy and more.

The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens are committed to providing you with accurate, timely election information. We are your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with the latest election coverage and other news.