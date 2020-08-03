RACINE, WI – No one was injured in a house fire that started just after midnight Monday at 915 11th St.

Pamela Vanderlaan, the homeowner, woke up to the sound of her smoke alarm going off. After she smelled an electrical smell in a basement workroom., she reported the fire at 12:19 a.m., according to a press release by the Racine Fire Department.

After arriving at the house fire, the firefighters put out the fire quickly. The damage was limited to the basement, but investigators are still looking into what caused the fire.

Officials set the estimated damage at $20,000.



Officials with the Racine Fire Department remind residents to take the time to test your smoke alarms at least once a month.

