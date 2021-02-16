RACINE – Police have arrested a person for homicide following the death of a one-month-old baby at 12:11 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 Block of LaSalle Street.

When officers with the Racine Police Department arrived at the scene, they tried to revive the baby. But they were unsuccessful. Investigators ruled the death a homicide and arrested a person in connection with the death, according to a press release by the department officials.

At this time, the investigation of the infant death is ongoing. More details will be released as they become available.

Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this crime. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at (262) 635-7756.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (262) 636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.