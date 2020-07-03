On July 4, the Racine Interfaith Coalition (RIC) will launch the next phase of its non-partisan voter outreach program, Turn Up the Vote Racine, with an informational video posted on the Turn Up the Vote Facebook page. Since 2011, a dedicated group of volunteers has worked year-round to educate voters about such topics as how to get a state ID, how to register to vote, polling locations, and dates and deadlines for registering and voting. This year, Turn Up the Vote! Racine will also encourage individuals to participate in the census and will provide information on how to apply for and send in an absentee ballot.

In past years, Turn Up the Vote volunteers have been very visible in the community registering voters and providing information at festivals and events such as the July 4 parade and Juneteenth using their trademark converted ice cream cart. They have also knocked on thousands of doors and have set up voter registration tables at area high schools, the Workforce Development Center, and outside local businesses.

This year, because of COVID-19, instead of in-person activities volunteers will be mailing postcards and leaving informational materials at individual houses. They will also be using social media and a Relational Voter Program smartphone app that creates a network of individuals who remind each other to register and vote. An exciting new aspect of this year’s activities will be an informational series on Instagram aimed especially at younger voters that is being developed by RIC’s Youth Task Force.

Individuals who would like to volunteer or learn more about Turn Up the Vote Racine should contact the RIC office at ricracine1993@gmail.com or call 262-635-9532.