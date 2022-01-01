RACINE, KENOSHA – The cities of Racine and Kenosha have declared snow emergencies in advance of a winter storm forecast for New Year’s Day (Saturday).

The City of Racine’s snow emergency runs from noon on Saturday through 6 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 2. No parking is allowed on both sides of arterial streets and on the odd-numbered side of all side streets throughout the snow emergency period.

The City of Kenosha’s snow emergency runs from 9 a.m. Saturday through 8 a.m. Monday, Jan. 3. Parking is prohibited in ALL Kenosha city streets during a snow emergency.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Racine, Kenosha and Milwaukee counties from 3 p.m. Saturday until 6 a.m. Sunday. Snow accumulations of 4 to 9 inches and wind gusts of 25 to 35 mph are expected with the storm.

Snow Emergencies

