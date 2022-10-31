It’s Halloween, the spookiest and goriest night of the year. Children spent their evenings going door to door. Parents trailed behind their little ones, who were dressed as princesses, superheroes, and TV characters. Around Racine County, candy was collected, and laughs were shared.

A glimpse of the night’s adventurers was caught on camera. Check out the 2022 Halloween Gallery for snapshots captured around Racine County. Click on a picture to see the full image.

Racine and Kenosha County Halloween 2022 Gallery

Payton Armbruster dressed in a bloody dress. Credit: Payton Armbruster Teens go trick or treating in Southeastern Wisconsin. Park High School educator dresses as Madea. Bennett dressed as a dinosaur for Trick or Treating. Lauren O’Malley and her son, Ryan, particpate in Trunk or Treat. Ryan is dressed as a cow. Scotty Terry dressed as a spooky skeleton. Iridessa dressed as a ghost for her first Halloween. Ms. Frizzle and her sidekick Liz make an appearance on Halloween night. Georgia Rae, a local musician, dressed up as a superhero and took her fiddle to a local school to play for students. Samantha and Xavier are a doctor and nurse. Bella McArthur as a unicorn. The Martinez family dresses up as various characters from Beauty & the Beast for their daughter’s first Halloween. Credit: Amanda Martinez Ephraim Slamka portrays Bernie Sanders. Nicholas Barncard is a police officer. The “Spice Girls” make an appearance at Woodfield Elementary School in Waterford. Ava Pinnow, age 12, as Buzz Lightyear.

