It’s Halloween, the spookiest and goriest night of the year. Children spent their evenings going door to door. Parents trailed behind their little ones, who were dressed as princesses, superheroes, and TV characters. Around Racine County, candy was collected, and laughs were shared.
A glimpse of the night’s adventurers was caught on camera. Check out the 2022 Halloween Gallery for snapshots captured around Racine County. Click on a picture to see the full image.
Racine and Kenosha County Halloween 2022 Gallery
