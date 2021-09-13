… we have a small favor to ask. Thousands of people have placed their trust in the Racine County Eye’s high-impact journalism because we focus on solutions-based journalism.
With no shareholders or billionaire owners, we can provide trustworthy journalism that focuses on helping readers.
Unlike many others, Racine County Eye’s journalism is available for everyone to read, regardless of what they can afford to pay. We do this because we believe in information equality. Greater numbers of people can keep track of events, understand their impact on people and communities, and become inspired to take meaningful action.
If there were ever a time to join us, it is now. Every contribution, however big or small, powers our journalism and sustains our future. Support the Racine County Eye from as little as $5 – it only takes a minute. Thank you.
RACINE – The Racine Public Library will host two free, outdoor events celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month (September 15-October 15) this Thursday and on Thursday, Sept. 30.
A traditional folk dance troupe, La Perla Tapatia USA, performs from 5 to 7 p.m. this Thursday (Sept. 16) on the library grounds, 72 Seventh St. On Thursday, Sept. 30 the library hosts a troupe of Chinelo dancers and a troupe of Latinx hula and belly dancers from 6 to 8 p.m.
There will be food trucks at both events. The University of Wisconsin Extension will be on hand with information on traditional Latinx cuisine, including nutritional information and recipes.