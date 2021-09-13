RACINE – The Racine Public Library will host two free, outdoor events celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month (September 15-October 15) this Thursday and on Thursday, Sept. 30.

A traditional folk dance troupe, La Perla Tapatia USA, performs from 5 to 7 p.m. this Thursday (Sept. 16) on the library grounds, 72 Seventh St. On Thursday, Sept. 30 the library hosts a troupe of Chinelo dancers and a troupe of Latinx hula and belly dancers from 6 to 8 p.m.

There will be food trucks at both events. The University of Wisconsin Extension will be on hand with information on traditional Latinx cuisine, including nutritional information and recipes.

