RACINE – The City of Racine has revised its “Safer Racine” ordinance to end occupancy limits that were put in place last year to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The revisions were released Thursday by Racine Public Health Administrator Dottie Kay Bowersox.

The update to the ordinance includes:

Increases indoor and outdoor capacity limits to 100 percent capacity in venues and facilities for normal operations as long as 6 feet social distancing can be maintained.

For indoor and outdoor mass gatherings and events the total number of persons allowed on a premise (indoors and outdoors combined) will not exceed the 100 percent indoor capacity (based on occupancy permit) or 1,500 persons (up from 200 persons), whichever is less, and is only permitted if social distancing of 6 feet can be maintained.

The updated ordinance does not change or impact the City of Racine’s ordinance requiring masks to be worn indoors. The mask requirement currently remains in place through June 30.

The full ordinance document can be found here: https://www.racinecoronavirus.org/reopening/

Racine Zoo Concerts Will Return

Lifting restrictions on outdoor gatherings signaled the return of the Racine Zoo’s Animal Crackers concert series. Zoo officials announced Friday that the Animal Crackers dates will be released soon. Patrons who purchased Animal Crackers tickets for 2020 will be able to use their tickets for this year’s shows.

The zoo also plans to launch two new concert series – Animal Crackers Junior and Music at the Zoo. Details will be announced on the Zoo’s website.

Heath Department, Mayor Urge Vaccination

Health officials have noted that the spring and summer are bringing people outdoors where there are fewer risks for COVID-19 transmission. And, the number of residents who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 continues to grow. The state reported this week that about 39 percent of Racine County residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

“I am optimistic, as we move into the summer months, members of the community will continue to get vaccinated and that transmission rates of COVID-19 will decline. The vaccine is now widely available and individuals, age 16 and above, are eligible,” Bowersox said in a news release. “Each of us has a personal responsibility to help protect the health of our community and if parades and festivals are to return, everyone who is applicable must get vaccinated. I appreciate everyone’s efforts and sacrifices and hope to see these trends continue to grow in the right direction.”

Mayor Cory Mason issued this statement:

“Like everyone in the community, I want to move beyond COVID-19 and return to normal life. When I look at the data, I am optimistic that we are moving in the right direction. If we can continue to build momentum, administer more vaccine and continue to wear masks for just a little while longer, we can beat this virus. We can get parades, festivals, concerts, and all of the events we have missed for more than a year back – but first, we must get vaccinated. Everyone above the age of 16 is now eligible to get vaccinated, and vaccine is readily available. So please, go get vaccinated. Let’s make the summer of 2021, the summer Racine beat COVID.”