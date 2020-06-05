For 55 years, the Racine Literacy Council has provided educational resources to help adult learners meet life’s challenges. The current pandemic is a new challenge, and RLC is rising to meet it.

The building has been closed since March 22. Existing student/tutor pairs have continued to work together through distance learning with materials mailed to them weekly by RLC staff. The entry-level STEPS program has been offered online via Facebook Live! with three weekly sessions open to anyone, whether previously registered or not.

The hope was to resume classes in the building once the Safer at Home order expired. Because high levels of Covid-19 continue in Racine County, RLC has decided to move to a blended learning format that combines instructor-led online classes, weekly sessions with a tutor, and self-paced learning resources. “Because schedules are difficult right now for many people, STEPS blended learning is designed to be flexible,” said RLC Executive Director Steven Mussenden. “A student can rely on instructor-led classes or do mostly self-paced learning with high-quality resources. Tutors will provide real-life practice and skills assessment in sessions scheduled by student and tutor.”

Here are the “new rules” for RLC STEPS students: