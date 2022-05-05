The Racine Literacy Council is seeking volunteers and tutors. This nonprofit organization believes in opening the door to education. They achieve this by providing adult literacy programs in Racine County. Additionally, they work to raise community awareness of the importance and impact of literacy. For two hours a week, as a volunteer, you can provide educational assistance.

The Racine Literacy Council serves an array of populations in Racine including both adults and children of different abilities. At this time, Adult Basic Education tutors are urgently needed.

Those enrolled in the Racine Literacy Council’s Adult Education Program are English speakers. However, their services are needed for reasons including:

to enter employment

obtain a GED

read

interpret bills

order from a menu

acquire a library card

to read to their children or grandchildren

pass a high-stakes test to further their education or career

The Racine Literacy Council strives to individualize its instruction based on the needs of the student. These services aim to help them attain their goals and offer extra education. The program caters to adults with low skills in:

Reading

Writing

Math

Spelling

Other Opportunities

The Racine Literacy Council is also in desperate need of English Language Learner tutors (ELL tutors) who can help students who come to the RLC seeking to improve their English.

Students may be looking to improve their English for work, to be able to communicate better in the schools that their children attend and to be better advocates for themselves in the community.

If you know of an individual who could benefit from services, check out the Become a Student Page.

Become a Tutor

Interested in becoming a tutor to help students excel? There is an informal tutoring session coming up. For more information, please call 262-632-9495.

