RACINE, WI – Officers found several loaded guns and marijuana in a car during a traffic stop that happened 5:33 p.m. June 30 in the 1400 block of Douglas Avenue.
The Racine County District Attorney’s Office charged Guy Evans, 25, of Racine, with possession to deliver, distribute and manufacture marijuana, and carry a concealed weapon. If found guilty of both charges, Evans faces up to four years three months in prison and/or fined up to $20,000.
According to the criminal complaint:
Officers with the Racine Police Department conducted a traffic stop after they saw Evans “making furtive movements towards the area of the center console.”
After having contact with Evans, the officer realized that he had had prior contact with him. The officer noticed a strong smell of marijuana coming from the car and saw a semi-automatic pistol in the cup holder in the center console.
Loaded guns, marijuana and drug paraphernalia found
During a search of the car, police found loaded guns and marijuana inside the car. Here’s what the search turned up:
- The pistol mentioned above, a Walther P22, containing four live rounds in the magazine and a live round in the chamber ready to fire
- An STG-44 Carbine rifle concealed by a cardboard box in the backseat of the vehicle;
- A partially loaded .22 caliber magazine in the center console that appeared to be for an assault rifle;
- A black scale consistent with those used to weigh controlled substances for sale
- A blue-chip bag containing a few pieces of suspected marijuana
- A clear plastic baggie containing what appeared to be additional marijuana under the driver’s seat
Evans also had another baggie that had marijuana, two cellphones, and $242 in multiple pockets. The baggie weighed 14.4 grams.
What’s next
Racine County Court Commissioner Alice Rudebusch set a bond of $2,000. A status conference was also set for 9:30 a.m. July 30.
