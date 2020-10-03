Advertisements

Yes, Racine Lutheran looked superb in beating Burlington Catholic Central, but no autographs please after its 52-20 victory for a Wisconsin high school football victory on October 2.

Racine Lutheran took control in the third quarter with a 37-13 advantage over Burlington Catholic Central.

The Crusaders registered a 24-7 advantage at halftime over the Hilltoppers.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.

