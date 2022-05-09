Racine police say a 30-year-old man, with three criminal complaints, faces numerous charges related to a domestic violence case filed against him last year.

Alejandro Sierra was charged Monday in Racine County Circuit Court with the following charges as domestic abuse assessments: one felony count of stalking, one misdemeanor count of telephone harassment, two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct, six counts of misdemeanor bail jumping, and one count of criminal trespassing. He was also charged with three misdemeanor counts of bail jumping, and one misdemeanor count each of possession of a firearm while intoxicated, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon. If convicted on all charges, he faces up to 12-1/2 years in prison and/or up to $143,000 in fines.

Criminal complaints

According to three separate criminal complaints and the court record:

Criminal complaint #1

Sierra was charged on Sept. 14, 2020, with three misdemeanor counts related to domestic violence for which he paid the $950 cash bail required after he was booked into the Racine County Jail, the court record reads. After a series of court dates he attended, Sierra skipped his August 13, 2021, status conference, and a warrant was issued for his arrest in December 2021.

Sierra broke into a woman’s home on March 5, 2021, and stole the keys to her vehicle, the criminal complaint against him reads. Charges for this incident were filed almost three weeks later, at the same time a $1,500 warrant was issued for Sierra’s arrest.

Criminal complaint #2

On June 14, 2021, Sierra broke into the same woman’s home and woke her up yelling and holding her cell phone. She followed him to the kitchen and managed to regain possession of her phone and threatened to call the police if Sierra didn’t leave, the complaint details. He left the residence after about 15 minutes but returned later that morning when the woman was leaving her home with her two children. She told police he didn’t stay because she made it clear she was leaving.

Charges for this incident don’t appear in the court record until December 2021 when charges were filed, at the same time a $5,000 warrant was issued for his arrest.

Criminal complaint #3

Then, on May 8, 2022, Racine police responded to a bar in the 300 block of Main Street for a report of a man with a gun. When officers arrived, witnesses said a man later identified as Sierra was intoxicated on the dance floor. He and another male patron got into an argument about a girl, and Sierra pulled a gun from his waistband, the complaint continues.

Police say bar staff quickly escorted Sierra out of the building, and his gun fell out of his hand during the brief scuffle. An employee put his foot over the weapon to prevent Sierra or anyone else from picking it up.

When police caught up to Sierra on Main Street, it took several officers to subdue him to take him into custody. Sierra first gave them a fake name but his ID was on his person when police searched him. Officers traced the gun’s serial number and discovered it had been stolen as part of a case in 2021.

Sierra remains in the Racine County Jail on a total cash bond of $8,000 and will next be in court July 19 for preliminary hearings for all four cases.