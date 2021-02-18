RACINE – The Racine County District Attorney’s Office has charged Daishon D. Pinson, 25, of Racine, with armed robbery and disorderly conduct-use of a dangerous weapon connected with an incident that occurred in October 2018.

According to the criminal complaint, Racine Police were dispatched to 15th Street and Junction Avenue on Oct. 21, 2018, on an armed robbery report. At the scene, a woman identified in the complaint as “B.B.” told the officer that she was approached by two men in her home’s driveway in the 1300 block of Villa Street. She said the men were Pinson and Tracy Brown, whom she described as “childhood friends of her son.”

The woman told police that Pinson asked her where her son was and then told her, “don’t move.” He then lifted his shirt to reveal a black handgun in his waistline. Then, he grabbed her purse and removed approximately $2,100 in cash. The two men drove off in a maroon Mercury car.

The woman said she followed the vehicle in her car to near 13​th​ Street and Washington Avenue and later located it in the 1400 block of Junction Avenue. Police found a handgun under the front passenger seat of the Mercury and a driver’s license for Brown in the car’s glove box, according to the complaint. According to online court records, a $25,000 arrest warrant for Pinson was issued on Oct. 25,2018.

The documents do not indicate when or where he was apprehended. Pinson made an initial appearance on Tuesday. The cash bond was set at $1,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 24 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 711 WisconsinAve.In a separate complaint, Pinson was charged with misdemeanor bail jumping on October 3,2018.

He had been free on a $250 signature bond on charges of resisting/obstructing an officer and possession of THC filed in September 2018. An arrest warrant was issued after he failed to appear in court in June 2019.

In an initial appearance on that charge Tuesday, a $250 cash bond was set. A status conference was scheduled for April 22. Pinson’s defense attorney, Ashley Castro, told the court that Pinson had missed the June 2019 court date because he was in custody in Indiana at the time.

