RACINE – Thomas James Collier, 37, of Racine, has been charged by the Racine County District Attorney’s Office with 17 counts of possession of child pornography and one count of possession of drug paraphrenia. His arrest last week followed a lengthy investigation by the Racine County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

According to the criminal complaint, investigators – using investigative criminal software – located an IP (Internet provider) address that shared a 9-minute video determined to be pornographic. Further investigation revealed the IP address and an email address were registered to Collier.

On March 30, investigators executed a search warrant on the apartment in the 1900 block of Taylor Avenue occupied by Collier and his girlfriend. The Sheriff’s Office reported that the residence was “filled with garbage, rotting food and unsafe for the young children living within.” The children were removed from the apartment by Racine County Child Protective Services.

Investigators seized a computer owned by Collier. During the forensic analysis, investigators found multiple videos involving children taking part in sex acts with adults. Also, in the apartment, investigators found straws containing a white powdery substance that tested positive for cocaine.

Collier was apprehended at his workplace last Wednesday, and he was booked into the Racine County Jail. According to online court records, he made an initial court appearance on Friday, where a cash bond was set at $10,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for this Thursday (May 13) at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

Rating: 5 out of 5.