RACINE COUNTY – A Racine man was arrested and charged with multiple drug-related charges on Tuesday following a traffic stop for a suspended driver’s license.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office reported in a news release that David Erich Young, 37, was stopped near Kansasville. Deputies conducted a search of his vehicle based on detecting the strong odor of narcotics coming from the vehicle. The search yielded marijuana and crystal methamphetamine.

In a subsequent search of Young’s Racine residence, investigators with the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Bureau found drug paraphernalia, marijuana, psilocin mushrooms, amphetamine, a handgun, and $9,725 in cash.

He was referred for felony charges of possession of a firearm by a felon, manufacturing/delivery of amphetamine/ methamphetamine, manufacturing/delivery of psilocin, possession with intent to deliver THC, possession of a controlled substance, and maintaining a drug trafficking place.

Young was in custody in the Racine County Jail on Tuesday afternoon on a probation/parole violation (previous felony conviction for manufacturing/delivery of THC).