RACINE – Drakkar M. McKinney, 23, 1606 West St., has been charged by the Racine County District Attorney’s office with four counts of theft-movable property in connection with the alleged theft of four guns from a Racine apartment on January 9.

McKinney was also charged with four counts of possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent based on a theft conviction from 2012 when he was 15 years old. He remains in the Racine County Jail.

According to the criminal complaint, the resident of an apartment in the 600 block of Sixth Street reported the theft of four firearms – three hand guns and a rifle – to Racine Police. The resident told police that he had a few friends at his apartment to hang out, including a female he knew as “Mayo.” The female let a male, later identified as McKinney, into the apartment. The resident noticed his bedroom door was open while he had been in the bathroom. He noticed the firearms were missing from their boxes and that McKinney had left the apartment.

Police identified McKinney through surveillance video that showed “Mayo” letting him into the apartment. The video also showed McKinney exiting the apartment carrying the rifle. A police investigator noted that it would have been possible for McKinney to easily conceal the handguns while he ran from the apartment, the complaint stated. Police located McKinney on January 13.

According to online court records, McKinney made an initial appearance last Friday (January 15) where cash bond was set at $3,000. He was ordered not to possess any weapons or have contact with the victim. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Thursday at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., Racine.

Online court records also show that McKinney forfeited bonds of $500 and $700 on January 11 when he failed to appear in court on hearings related to earlier charges. He had been charged in August with criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct. In September, he was charged with battery, criminal damage to property and theft-movable property.