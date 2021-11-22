RACINE – Cash bond was set at $2,500 for Mark E. Kimmons Jr., 31, of 3815 Kinzie Ave, who was accused of possession of a firearm by a felon and other charges related to a domestic dispute at his home on November 7.

The Racine County District Attorney’s office charged Kimmons with possession of a firearm by a felon, alter identity marks-manufacturer property, negligent handling of a weapon and disorderly conduct. The latter charge carries a domestic abuse penalty.

According to the criminal complaint, the Racine Police Department was called to the 3800 block of Kinzie Avenue at about 6:45 p.m. November 7 on a complaint of an unwanted person at the residence. Police were also notified that a gun had been fired in the residence and that Kimmons was the unwanted person.

Upon arrival, a police officer saw a group of people standing in the driveway. When one of the individuals was asked if he was Kimmons, the man ran south into the backyard and jumped a fence. Police later thought he was hiding behind a garage in the 1000 Lathrop Avenue. They lost sight of him as he ran eastbound from the scene.

A witness told police that they saw Kimmons throw down a firearm when he ran from the backyard. Police recovered a firearm between a wooden fence and the garage next door. The gun’s serial number had been scratched off.

A woman, identified in the complaint as “T.S.,” told police that she lives at the Kinzie Avenue residence with Kimmons. She stated that earlier that day, they had been arguing and that Kimmons had slapped her face with an open hand and said “You’re lucky I don’t shoot you.” The woman said she left and returned hours later and while she was taking a shower, he came into the bathroom holding a gun. She stated that she asked Kimmons if he was going to shoot her and he said no.

At about 4:30 p.m. while getting dressed, the woman stated that she heard a gunshot. She stayed in the bedroom until she heard Kimmons leave. Then, she went to a friend’s house and later returned to the Kinzie Avenue residence accompanied by her father. When she saw that Kimmons had also returned, she called police.

Police found a hole in the floorboard in the closet of a second-story bedroom. They also found a spent shell casing on the floor in that bedroom.

Kimmons was convicted of a felony in 2013 and prohibited from possessing a firearm.

According to online court records, Kimmons made an initial court appearance last Friday afternoon where the cash bond was set. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 711 Wisconsin Ave, Racine.