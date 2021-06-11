RACINE – A Racine man was arrested and charged with multiple drug-related offenses following a Racine County Metro Drug Unit investigation on Wednesday morning.

Parnell L. McCray, 31, was charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver/manufacture THC, manufacture/delivery of THC, maintaining a drug trafficking place and three counts of neglecting a child. Each of the drug charges included an enhanced penalty because the alleged activity took place less than 150 feet from Humble Park.

According to the criminal complaint, Racine County Metro Drug Unit agents executed a search warrant at a residence at 3408 21st Street about 9:40 a.m. Wednesday based on information that McCray was involved in the sale of marijuana and crack cocaine.

Agents found McCray in the kitchen. A woman and children ages 9, 4 and 2 were also in the two-bedroom, one-bath house. The Racine County Human Services Department was contacted and responded under the endangered children protocol.

Inside the home’s locked second bedroom, agents found 12 marijuana plants each approximately 2-3 feet tall, 200 grams of dried marijuana, 56.4 grams of marijuana buds, marijuana seeds, a digital scale, grow lights, a plastic bag containing a white powder residue that tested positive for cocaine, books on cultivating marijuana and a 2020 planner with drug notes.

In the kitchen, Metro Drug agents found a loaded 9mm semi-automatic pistol, a digital scale, a baggie containing 2.3 grams of a “white chunky substance” that tested positive for cocaine, a baggie containing 198.1 grams of a green leafy substance that tested positive for THC, an electronic money counting machine, two smart phones and $1,172 in US currency.

McCray reportedly told investigators that the marijuana in the bedroom, the gun, some “weed” and the crack were all his. He was taken into custody and booked into the Racine County Jail.

According to online court records, McCray made an initial court appearance on Thursday afternoon where a cash bond was set at $2,500.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 17 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.