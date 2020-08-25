RACINE – A Racine man faces THC possession and several other criminal charges after attempting to hide marijuana in his pants while being booked into the Racine County Jail on Friday.

Rodolfo T. Villlarreal IV, 21, was in custody in the Racine County Jail as of Monday afternoon charged with THC possession, misdemeanor bail jumping and felony bail jumping. All three charges include repeat offense enhancements.

According to the criminal complaint, a Racine Police officer making a traffic stop on Albert Street, just east of Lasalle Street, saw Villarreal walk out from behind a residence at 1329 Lasalle and then immediately retreat back toward the building’s rear entrance. The officer “knew Villarreal to have multiple outstanding warrants for his arrest.”

The officer contacted the landlord of the property who gave consent to check the property for trespassers and provided a key for the upper unit. The officer apprehended Villarreal and another male without incident.

While being processed in the Racine County Jail, the officer “detected the strong, pungent odor of fresh marijuana” coming from Villarreal’s body, the complaint stated. The officer “recognized the odor to be that of marijuana that has been tucked into a person’s groin area causing it to heat up and give up odor close to a person’s body.” After first denying that he had marijuana on his body, Villarreal “then reached into his buttocks area and removed two clear baggies of marijuana.”

The baggies tested positive for positive for the presence of THC, weighing 9.2 grams, including packaging.

Several additional charges were filed against Villarreal by the Racine County District Attorney from separate incidents that occurred in June.

On June 8, Racine Police were dispatched to 843 Washington Avenue a report of a male damaging a vehicle. A woman at the scene told officers that Villrreal, who is the father of her child, broke out windows in her car. Authorities were unable to locate Villarreal who was charged with criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct. In addition, three counts of felony bail jumping and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping were filed because he was free on bond for being a felon in possession of a firearm as well as misdemeanor counts of domestic abuse. The charges carried a repeat offense enhancement.

On June 22, Villarreal was accused of firing at least one shot into the air following a fight involving several people near the area of West Street and Blake Avenue. According to the criminal complaint, Villarreal and another individual fled the scene in Villarreal’s silver Honda.

Later that evening the vehicle was involved in a police chase that was ended due to safety considerations. The vehicle was later found in the 1500 block of Sheridan Road where it had crashed into a fence.

From the June 22 incident, Villarreal was charged by the District Attorney with possession of a firearm by a felon, four counts of felony bail jumping, three counts of misdemeanor bail jumping, second-degree recklessly endangering safety and disorderly conduct with an enhancement from use of a dangerous weapon. In addition, all of the charges included a repeat offender enhancement.