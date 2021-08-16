RACINE – A Racine man was charged with multiple drug-related offenses, including cocaine and marijuana manufacture/delivery, last week following a lengthy investigation by the Racine County Metro Drug Unit.

The Racine County District Attorney’s Office charged Ricardo Westman-Patricio, 29, of 2922 Douglas Ave., with three counts of maintaining a drug trafficking place, two counts of manufacture/delivery of cocaine, and two counts of manufacture/delivery of THC (marijuana). Each of the charges includes an enhanced penalty for use of a dangerous weapon.

A $1,000 cash bond was set last Friday at an initial court appearance. Westman-Patricio was also ordered not to possess or control any weapons and not to consume any controlled substances. He is subject to random drug screenings and/or breathalyzer tests through the Racine County Alternatives Program.

According to the criminal complaint, a confidential informant made three purchases from Westman-Patricio between April 30 and August 6. The purchases were made from his vehicle at locations in Mount Pleasant and Racine.

One transaction involved “a white chunky/powder substance” that later tested positive for cocaine. A second transaction involved “a white chunky/powder substance” that later tested positive for cocaine and “a square green edible substance” that later tested positive for THC. A third transaction involved “five red cube-shaped items made from a rubber/gel type substance” that later tested positive for THC. At this transaction, Westman-Patricio showed the informant a substance that he identified as Kratom, a Schedule I drug, and told the informant that it could be purchased in the future, the complaint stated.

Racine County Metro Drug Unit agents executed a search warrant of Westman-Patricio’s Douglas Avenue residence and his vehicle, a black Ford Fusion, about 11 a.m. last Thursday. Westman-Patricio was apprehended while driving his vehicle in the area of 1600 N. Memorial Drive. In a search of the vehicle, officers found a loaded Canik 9-mm semi-automatic handgun, additional magazines loaded with 9-mm ammunition, a loaded AR-rifle, and additional loaded magazines for the rifle.

In addition, officers found a substance that Westman-Patricio identified as Kratom. That substance will be tested later to confirm. The search of his vehicle also yielded a cell phone and $90 in cash.

Westman-Patricio told officers that he keeps the guns in his vehicle or on his person at all times, according to the complaint.

Westman-Patricio was taken into custody Thursday and held in the Racine County Jail until his initial court appearance on Friday afternoon.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 26 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., Racine.

Paul Holley is retired from careers in journalism, public relations and marketing but not from life. These days, he pretty much writes about what he feels like writing. You may contact him directly at:...