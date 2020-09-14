RACINE – Travail Shannon Wilson, 38, of Racine has been charged by the Racine County District Attorney’s Office with robbery with the threat of force connected with an August 27 robbery at Walgreens, 3825 Durand Ave. The charge carries a repeat offense enhancer.

According to the criminal complaint, Wilson placed two bottles of soft drink on the store’s checkout counter and asked the clerk for a pack of cigarettes and two lighters.

When the employee requested Wilson’s identification for the cigarette purchase, he responded, saying: “No, you don’t need the ID. You gotta understand what I’m about to tell you. You’re gonna open the drawer and give me the money.” With the store’s manager’s assistance, the employee opened the cash register drawer and gave Wilson $183.04 in cash.

The store’s surveillance video showed Wilson take the money, exit the store, enter a gold or tan vehicle, and leave through the west parking lot. According to the complaint, a witness and a store manager identified Wilson.

The criminal complaint did not state when or where Racine Police apprehended Wilson. He remains in custody in the Racine County Jail.