RAYMOND – Racine County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Racine man – Thomas J. Kosiski, 50 – on charges of Felony Operating While Impaired 5th Offense following a Wednesday night single-vehicle accident in the Village of Raymond.

According to a Sheriff’s Office news release, deputies responded to call about 10:55 p.m. that a vehicle had crashed into a residence in the 8700 Block of West Seven Mile Road in the Village of Raymond. Deputies found a 1999 Dodge 2500 truck had been severely damaged and the driver was uninjured.

Kosinski reportedly exhibited signs of impairment and failed a field sobriety test. He was taken into custody and charged with the OWI felony offense. He was also issued traffic citations for operating left of center and unsafe lane deviation. Kosinski was being held Thursday in the Racine County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Kosinski’s vehicle left the roadway, went into the ditch, traveled approximately 577 feet, struck a culvert, went airborne and then hit numerous landscaping bushes before coming to rest in the front yard of a residence.