RACINE – Racine Police arrested a local man on misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct charges following a domestic dispute early Tuesday.
The Racine County District Attorney’s office charged Christopher H. Meekma, 30, with one count of misdemeanor battery and two counts of disorderly conduct following the incident.
According to the criminal complaint, officers responded to a residence in the 2700 block of Hamilton Avenue around 2:55 a.m. Tuesday. Meekma allegedly told police “he had been drinking throughout the night, and he got into an argument with his live-in girlfriend.”
He also told police she had hit him.
The girlfriend told police that Meekma “got upset when he couldn’t find hamburger patties to make, and he began throwing things around the house and yelling loudly.”
Meekma allegedly grabbed her by the throat and, during the altercation, she was put into a headlock, she said. The police noticed that the woman’s left eye was swollen, according to the complaint.
Meekma remained in custody in the Racine County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon.
The battery charge and one of the disorderly conduct charges carry an additional $100 domestic abuse settlement, if convicted.
Meekma could serve nine months in jail and/or a $10,000 fine on the battery charge. He could serve a 90-day jail term and/or a $1,000 fine on each of the disorderly conduct charges.
