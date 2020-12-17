RACINE ⏤ The Racine County District Attorney’s office has charged a Racine man with multiple counts of narcotic possession and bail jumping following an arrest Wednesday.

Officers arrested Kevin M. Francois, 35, on Wednesday for an active warrant at a residence on the 1300 block of Quincy Avenue.

Attempts to flee

While outside the residence Wednesday, Francois attempted to pull away from officers multiple times, according to the criminal complaint.

Police later discovered a foil packet and a clear plastic baggie in the pocket of a hoodie worn by Francois. Testing revealed that the baggie contained heroin and fentanyl weighing 8.1 grams.

The foil packet’s contents, weighing 6.9 grams, were not tested.

However, officers suspected the contents to be heroin.

Sept. 30 signature bond

Earlier in the year on Sept. 30, Francois had signed a $500 signature bond following a charge of misdemeanor bail jumping, the complaint stated.

Before that, he had also signed a $750 cash bond on July 22 following a charge of felony possession of THC – second offense.

The conditions of both bonds required Francois not commit new crimes or possess any controlled substance.

District attorney files new possession charges

On Wednesday, The Racine County DA’s office charged Francois with:

Two counts of possession of narcotic drugs – second offense;

One count of resisting an officer;

Three counts of felony bail jumping;

And three counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.

All of the charges carry a repeat offender enhancement penalty.

Francois made an initial appearance Wednesday afternoon where the court set his cash bond at $1,000.

He will next appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 23.

