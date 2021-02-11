RACINE – A man charged by the Racine County District Attorney’s Office with numerous counts of possession of child pornography is being held on a $50,000 cash bond.

Anthony Lang, 32, of Racine, was charged with 20 counts of possession of child pornography. If convicted of all charges, Lang faces up to 70 years in prison and/or fines up to $200,000.

This is the second child pornography case in a week where the defendant stands accused of having hundreds of images.

According to the criminal complaint, officers with the Racine Police Department received a cyber tip concerning someone in possession of nude photos of children.

Tracking the IP address to Lang, the officers conducted a search warrant on Wednesday at his residence in the 2800 block of Indiana Street. Lang used an email address named in the Cybertip to download child pornography from the dark web.

Investigators discovered 462 nude photos of girls age 12 and under.

Bjelajac set a preliminary hearing for Lang at 8:45 a.m. at the Racine County Courthouse, 730 Wisconsin Ave.