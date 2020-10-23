RACINE – A Racine man was in custody this week on various charges, including maintaining a drug trafficking place, following a search warrant executed by the Racine Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit.

The Racine County District Attorney’s Office charged Alandre Scott Johnson, 35, with possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession of THC (2nd offense), maintaining a drug trafficking place, and possession of a firearm as a felon. All of the charges carry a repeat offender enhancement.

If convicted of all charges, Johnson could face up to 57 ½ years in prison and fines of as much as $95,000.

According to the criminal complaint, Johnson was taken into custody by Racine Police after a traffic stop on Monday. He was driving a 2016 Chevy Equinox, which was also included in the RPD’s search warrant. Upon being detained and told of the search warrant for his vehicle and residence, Johnson told officers that his girlfriend might be at home with his dog chained up in the backyard.

When police arrived at Johnson’s residence at 1221 Albert Street, they observed the dog chained up but no occupants inside. The search uncovered:

Two bags of a substance, suspected as cocaine, sitting on a digital gram scale.

A CPX-2 9-mm. handgun.

Suspected THC.

An additional bag of suspected cocaine.

More than 20 partial baggie remnants in the home’s garbage.

Later testing revealed the two bags contained 5.8 grams of cocaine, the additional bag included 4.9 grams of cocaine, and the THC was 3.1 grams of marijuana. The handgun was discovered to have been reported stolen in 2019. The discarded partial baggies were “consistent with the packaging of controlled substances,” according to the complaint.

Johnson remained in the Racine County Jail as of Thursday afternoon.