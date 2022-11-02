RACINE — A 23-year-old Racine man with a pending domestic abuse case from nearly two years ago now faces three new criminal charges after his arrest earlier this week.

William N. Silva, 1701 Packard Ave., No. 109, was charged Wednesday in Racine County Circuit Court with a felony count of substantial battery (charged as domestic abuse) and misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and resisting an officer.

The felony carries a possible maximum fine of $10,000 and three years, six months in prison. Silva remains in custody in the Racine County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond that was set during his initial appearance Wednesday.

Should Silva post bond, court records indicate he would be held on house arrest with GPS monitoring. He’s due back in court Nov. 9, for a 9 a.m. preliminary hearing.

The criminal complaint: Domestic abuse, disorderly conduct, resisting an officer

Racine Police officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Packard Avenue for a report of an assault. The dispatcher advised that Silva had an active warrant for his arrest.

Police spoke to a woman, who stated she was in a back room of the residence when she was woken up by a disturbance. The woman reported that she heard the defendant and her daughter arguing and fighting, which led her to call 911.

The victim stated she believed she had blacked out during the assault. Police noted that she had multiple visible injuries, including several bruises and obvious swelling in multiple areas of her face. Because the defendant and the victim have a child together, the incident was charged as domestic abuse.

Police found Silva at another residence in the 1100 block of Washington Avenue, and as they attempted to search him, he reportedly pulled away and had to be taken to the ground. Silva admitted he punched the victim because he thought she was cheating on him.

Hospital staff reported the defendant had suffered a hand fracture, commonly known as a “Boxer’s fracture,” presumably from punching an object, the complaint states.

Warrant tied to 2020 domestic abuse incident

Silva faces misdemeanor charges of battery, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct that stem from a Dec. 14, 2020 arrest that resulted in the outstanding warrant officers learned about last week.

The same domestic abuse victim from the newest incident was involved in 2020, the complaint states. At that time, she stated they began to argue because she wanted to buy him a plane ticket for him to travel back to Pennsylvania “due to his anger issues.”

At that point, he allegedly became upset and shattered her phone. As the woman entered her vehicle to leave, Silva followed her, entered the vehicle, pushed her head into the car window and briefly put his hand around her neck, which made it difficult for her to breathe, the complaint states. The defendant then fled the scene.

Police & Fire

Stay up to date with emergency, crime and police encounters. The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today and never miss a beat. Visit our Police & Fire section to read more.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.