RACINE ⸺ The Racine County District Attorney’s office has charged a local man with 18 counts of felony bail jumping for missing court-appointed drug testing.
When the man, Antonio Harris, 29, of Racine, did eventually show up for testing, his urine tested positive for methamphetamine.
Harris faces 18 counts of felony bail jumping and seven counts of misdemeanor bail jumping for missing approximately nine court-appointed testing dates from fall 2019 to September 2020.
Criminal complaint
According to the criminal complaint in the case, Harris’ absence at a Sept. 4, 2020, testing sparked some of the charges.
However, it was a positive result of methamphetamine in September that brought on the multitude of bail jumping charges.
Harris had already been involved another felony case at the time of the new charges.
He had bonded out on that case, with conditions applied to his freedom.
One of the conditions of his bond was that Harris would attend court-appointed drug testing, and that he would abstain from using drugs completely.
The complaint states that Harris missed testing dates on Oct. 31, 2019; Nov. 21 , 2019; Nov. 27, 2019; Dec. 12, 2019; Jan. 17, 2020; March 6, 2020; May 31, 2020; July 31, 2020; and Sept. 4, 2020.
On Aug. 31, 2020, Harris reported to his attorney that he was ill and could not make a hearing that day. However, no documentation was submitted to the county to verify the illness, as the court had required after his absence.
Positive test
When Harris showed up for a test on Sept. 24, 2020, his urine tested positive for methamphetamine.
On Tuesday, Racine County Court Commissioner Alice Rudebusch set Harris’ bond on the new charges at $1,000.
He will next appear in court for a preliminary hearing on the bail jumping charges on Dec. 16.
