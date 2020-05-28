RACINE, WI – A man was charged with attempted homicide Thursday after he shot a man in the chest and shot himself Monday in the arm during a confrontation.

Deshon Martin

Deshon L. Martin, 21, of Racine, was charged Thursday by the Racine County District Attorney’s Office with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and four counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety. The DA’s office included the use of a dangerous weapon modifier on all five counts. If convicted of all charges, Martin faces over 100 years in prison.

According to the criminal complaint, Racine Police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1700 block of Howe Street at about 10 p.m. Monday. Prior to the shooting, people at the party noticed Martin driving in the area. They had an issue with Martin over an alleged assault that happened over a year ago.

Driving up to the curb, a group of people from the party approached Martin in his car. When one of the men approached him, Martin said the man punched him and he shot him in the chest.

Man punched Martin prior to attempted homicide

Immediately after, Martin got out of the car, pointed the gun at the rest of the group, and ordered them to stay away from him.

A witness told police, she was standing behind the man who was shot. About to pull the man away, she heard gunshots. She then saw Martin get out of the car and point the gun at her.

Martin cooperated with the police during his interview with them. he said he was “uneasy about the large group of people in the 1700 block of Howe at the party” and wanted to see the woman and his child. When he pulled up, the man punched him in the eye.

Police noted that he did have swelling and redness to his left eye.

“He (Martin) did not know why the person punched him or why he was trying to pull him from the car,” the criminal complaint reads. “He stated he tried to use his left arm and forearm to fend off the male…”

Martin asked the man: “Are you straight?”

When the two talked about the shooting, Martin realized he had also shot himself in the arm and the man in the chest.

He told police that he never intended to shoot or fight anyone when he went to the home.

In court Thursday, Racine County Court Commissioner Alice Rudebusch set a cash bond of $75,000. A status hearing has been set for 8:45 a.m. June 11 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center.

DA issues obstruction, marijuana charges

In a separate case, Martin was also charged with obstructing an officer and possession of THC following a late March incident with Racine Police.

An officer stopped Martin in the parking lot of a convenience store at 1511 W. Sixth Street on March 29 after observing Martin of driving over the posted speed limit. He ordered Martin to remain inside his vehicle.

While the officer was communicating with dispatch, Martin was seen reaching into the vehicle’s center console. He then fled the scene on foot. Police searched the area but were unable to find him. Officers then searched Martin’s car and found a sandwich bag containing a green leafy substance, marijuana shake, and a digital scale. Later that substance tested positive for marijuana. Officers also found a single 40-caliber handgun round and an empty Glock magazine in the vehicle.

Officers later located Martin at his mother’s residence, where he admitted that he fled from officers and arrested.

According to the criminal complaint, Martin asked “to have the marijuana returned to him because he needed it to relax.” The complaint also stated that Martin told officers that he “had been driving to the gas station to get some ‘blunts’ so he could smoke some weed.”

Martin remains in the Racine County Jail.