RACINE – A Racine man was in custody Tuesday on charges of armed robbery and attempted homicide in connection with incidents in September and December.

Tyrec M. Hale, 19, was charged by the Racine County District Attorney’s office with Armed Robbery-Party to a Crime, Attempted First-Degree Intentional Homicide, and Attempted Armed Robbery. He was being held in the Racine County Jail on a $50,000 cash bond.

According to the criminal complaint, Hale was found at a house in the 2300 block of DeKoven Avenue by police who were investigating an assault on Sept. 16, 2020. He was bleeding from a head wound. Police investigators learned from a surveillance video at Taylor Mart, 1813 Taylor Ave., that Hale was hiding in a spot watching a male, identified as “D.C.” arrive at the store. Hale walked out and it appeared that he and D.C. exchanged words, the complaint stated. A third person arrived at the scene on a scooter. D.C. was later seen going to the back of the store and retrieving an ax. D.C. could later be seen running from the area, entering the store and entering the bathroom.

D.C. told officers that he was approached by two suspects who tried to rob him. One suspect was hiding behind the store building and the other suspect arrived on a scooter. D.C. said the first suspect put a black pistol to his waist and demanded money, taking $23 in cash and a half-pack of cigarettes. D.C. said he then went behind the store, grabbed the ax and observed the same suspect with the pistol. D.C. said he struck the suspect with the ax because he feared for his safety. Investigators found a heavy trail of blood and a black BB pistol on the ground.

On Dec. 10, 2020, police responded to a shots fired complaint in the 2000 block of Franklin Street. They found a man, identified in the complaint as “C.S.” who had received two gunshot wounds to his upper right leg. He told police that he had contacted an individual through Facebook Marketplace to purchase a TV. He met the individual in the 1700 block of Franklin and they drove “a few houses down” in C.S.’ vehicle. When the individual asked him to stop, they both got out of the vehicle. The individual brandished a firearm, pointed it at him and said “You know what time it is. Give it here, give it here.” He then shot C.S. in the leg and ran down the alley. C.S. received gunshot wounds in the upper right thigh and the left thigh.

Hale was identified through his Facebook profile. A warrant was issued for his arrest on Dec. 16.

According to online court records, Hale made an initial appearance on Tuesday where cash bond was set at $50,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 27 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.