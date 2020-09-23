RACINE – A Racine man was in custody Wednesday on a charge of manufacturing/delivering cocaine in connection with an undercover police investigation conducted earlier this summer.

The Racine County District Attorney’s Office charged Terral L. Martin, 26, with manufacture/deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance in or near a school. The felony charge carries a repeat offender enhancer.

If convicted, he could face a 10-year prison term and/or a $25,000 fine. He remains in the Racine County Jail.

The criminal complaint

According to the complaint filed in the case, a confidential informant working with the Racine Police Department paid $40 to purchase cocaine from Martin on July 10.

The substance tested positive for the presence of cocaine and weighed 0.9 grams. The purchase was made in the 800 block of Center Street, which is located 841 feet from St. Catherine’s High School. State law increases the maximum prison sentence by five years because the alleged offense occurred with 1,000 feet of a school.

More charges in separate complaint

In a separate complaint, the district attorney’s office also charged with obstructing an officer, with a repeat offender enhancer. A Tuesday traffic stop is the source of the additional misdemeanor charge against Martin. Officers arrested Martin during that interaction.

According to that complaint, Martin was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped by police on Three Mile Road for not having license plates. Martin told officers that his name was “Averion Cardoine.” He also gave a March 23, 1998, birth date to officers.

When a records search yielded no results for that name or birth date, police collected Martin’s fingerprints. The fingerprint records showed that Martin had active arrest warrants from the July investigation.

Martin reportedly told Caledonia officers he was aware of the warrants. He said he provided the false information because he did not want to go to jail, the criminal complaint stated.

