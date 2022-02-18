RACINE – A Racine man faces numerous drug-related charges following the execution of a pair of search warrants by the Racine Police Department (RPD) Special Investigations Unit earlier this week.

The Racine County District Attorney’s Office charged Donald Wilson, 44, of 1309 Douglas Ave., with Possession With Intent to Deliver Cocaine-2nd Offense, Possession With Intent to Deliver Narcotics-2nd Offense, Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Possession of THC-2nd Offense and Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place.

According to the criminal complaint, the RPD Special Investigations Unit apprehended Wilson as he was leaving his Douglas Avenue residence on Tuesday. Officers were there to execute a search warrant based on an investigation into the possession and sales of controlled substances by Wilson.

As police approached Wilson, he threw a bag from his left pocket onto the ground. The bag was recovered and testing confirmed that it contained 1.7 grams of cocaine and Fentanyl, the complaint stated. Officers also found, on Wilson’s body, a sock containing a smaller bag of suspected cocaine and a larger bag of suspected cocaine containing 34 individually packaged bundles. Both bags tested positive for cocaine and Fentanyl. The smaller bag weighed 3.6 grams and the larger bag weighed 7.6 grams.

In addition, police found a small bag of suspected marijuana on Wilson. It tested positive for THC and weighed 1.1 grams.

Police obtained keys from Wilson that unlocked the lower common entry door of his residence, the complaint stated. Inside, they observed “items of drug weighing and packaging paraphernalia” on a table that included plastic sandwich baggies and razor blades. Also found in the residence were a money counter and two electronic scales. Both scales had “cocaine residue” on the weighing plates.

Police also found a loaded Colt .38 Special revolver in a cubby hole in a hallway near the entry door to Wilson’s apartment. The complaint noted that Wilson is the only person with continuous access to the building’s apartment portions.

Later on Tuesday, the RPD Special Investigations Unit executed a second search warrant at 1617 Walter Ave., Mount Pleasant, which was identified as the residence of Wilson’s sister. Officers found mail bearing Wilson’s name at that address. They also found Wilson’s Social Security card and a key in a small ceramic pot. The key unlocked a small safe containing $17,000 in cash and paperwork.

Wilson made an initial court appearance on Thursday afternoon at which a $5,000 cash bond was set, according to online court records. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 24 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., Racine.

