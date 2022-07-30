RACINE, WI — Due to the quick action of three bystanders, a Racine man was rescued from a second-story apartment building during a fire early Sunday morning at 2017 Case Avenue.

Suffering significant injuries, rescue personnel took the man to Ascension-All Saints Hospital. His condition is unknown at this time, according to a press release by the Racine Fire Department.

Racine man rescued with the help of three bystanders

The fire broke out at 7:16 a.m. when people reported heavy smoke coming out of a second-story window of the residence. Bystanders extended a ladder to the man and brought him to safety. Several tenants, who had to be woken up, slept downstairs.

Twenty-six firefighters responded to the call. When they arrived, they forced entry into an upper-level apartment with heavy fire, which the firefighters put out quickly.

Officers with the Racine Police Department helped to control traffic and collect evidence.

A family in the lower unit and being assisted by the Red Cross. The man from the second-story unit is also displaced and is hospitalized.

Cause of the fire unknown

Fire officials said the fire caused $60,000 in damage to the home and contents inside the house. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

The apartment did not have working smoke alarms on either house floor. The incident underscores homeowners’ need to ensure they have working smoke alarms and test them monthly.



