Racine man rescued during fire

RACINE, WI – No one was injured during a house fire, but firefighters rescued a man from a second-floor balcony at 4:15 p.m. Monday.
The fire happened at a home at 1816 Roe Avenue, according to a press release by the Racine Fire Department.
Fire and rescue personnel arrived on the scene just minutes after the fire started on the second-floor bedroom. They rescued a man on the second floor who had been trying to put out the fire. They put out the fire and searched the rest of the house. The rest of the occupants of the home escaped the home.
“Unfortunately, the fire damage kept the 5 occupants from staying in the home. They will be working with Red Cross while repairs are made. This fire is currently under investigation,” the press release reads.
The estimated loss has been set at $22,000.
