RACINE, WI – A man was shot in the 1100 block of Racine Street Thursday morning, and investigators have developed a suspect in the case.

The name of the victim has not been released. However, the Racine Police Department has Maurice McCray in custody as a suspect, according to a press release by the department.

No official charges have been filed by the Racine County District Attorney’s Office at this time.

We need your support today With the support of readers like you, we provide thoughtfully researched articles for a more informed and connected community. This is your chance to support credible, community-based, public-service journalism. Please join us! One-time $60 $120 $600 Other Donation amount $ Monthly $5 $10 $50 Other Donation amount $ Annually $60 $120 $600 Other Donation amount $ Your contribution is appreciated. Donate now!

Officers responded to the 1600 Block of Flett Avenue for a report of a shooting. When they arrived at the scene, they found a man had been shot. Rescue personnel from the Racine Police Department transported the man to the hospital, but he later died from his injuries.

During the course of the investigation, police learned the shooting had taken place in the 1100 block of Racine Street. They then identified McCray as a suspect

Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this crime. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at (262) 635-7756.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (262) 636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.