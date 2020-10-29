RACINE – The Racine Fire Department early Thursday responded to a second incident this week of an individual who received serious burns caused by smoking while on oxygen.

Firefighters were called to 512 8th Street about 2 a.m. A male, who had been smoking in bed, extinguished the fire himself before calling 911. He was taken by ambulance to Ascension-All Saints Hospital for treatment of self-inflicted burns to the face. No one else was injured and there was no other damage to the home.

Fire officials warn that smoking around oxygen is extremely dangerous.