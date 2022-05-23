After a two-year hiatus, the annual Racine Memorial Day Parade is back. The parade takes place on Memorial Day (Monday, May 30) in West Racine. The Racine Area Veterans Inc. (RAVI) is this year’s event organizer.

Participants should be at the parade starting point at 9 a.m. The parade will officially start at 10 a.m. at the intersection of West Boulevard and Washington Avenue and will travel north. From West Boulevard it will move northwest on Osborne Road and will end at 11 a.m. at Graceland Cemetery, located off of Osborne.

Racine Memorial Day Parade Route

