The COVID-19 vaccination clinics, to be run out of a city-owned RV, are presented by the City of Racine, AMI Health, and Health Care Network. Canvassers will be knocking on doors to let residents know they can walk to a nearby corner in their neighborhood to get vaccinated.

The City’s mobile clinic vehicle will be parked on the corner of these intersections for an hour at the following times this Saturday (Oct. 30):

11 a.m., 16 th Street and Packard Avenue

Street and Packard Avenue 12 p.m. 16 th Street and Austin Avenue

Street and Austin Avenue 1 p.m. Slauson Avenue and Taylor Avenue

2 p.m. Woodland and Bluff Avenue

3 p.m. Dalamere Avenue and 10th Street

Residents in these neighborhoods will receive fliers at their door this week in advance of Saturday’s pop-up clinic visits. The neighborhood locations for this weekend are within Racine Common Council President John Tate II’s aldermanic district. He’ll be out knocking on doors to encourage residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“The number one way for us to get beyond this pandemic is to get vaccinated. I appreciate the City, AMI, and Health Care Network for coming up with creative ways to meet our residents where they live – directly in their neighborhoods – to encourage them to get vaccinated. When they knock on your door, ask questions, get answers, and then please, get vaccinated,” Tate said in a news release.

As a reminder, vaccines are FREE. No ID, health insurance, or appointments are needed. The FDA-approved Pfizer vaccine will be available, along with limited quantities of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Vaccines are available for anyone age 12+. City of Racine residents who get vaccinated are able to receive the city’s $50 gift card incentive. City residents who have already been vaccinated and bring unvaccinated city residents to get vaccinated on Saturday will receive a $50 Good Neighbor gift card.

The City of Racine has lagged behind the rest of Wisconsin in COVID-19 vaccinations. As of this week, 62.3 percent of Wisconsin residents have received at least one dose and 58 percent are fully vaccinated. But just 49.1 percent of City of Racine residents have received at least one dose, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).

City officials have reached out to residents – particularly Black and Hispanic neighborhoods – for months in an effort to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations. A prize drawing incentive program was held over the summer, free rides have been offered on RYDE buses to and from vaccination clinic sites and $100 gift cards to residents who get fully vaccinated have been available since mid-August.

For more information about the COVID-19 response, follow these websites: