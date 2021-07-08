City of Racine – Today, Mayor Cory Mason announced that Racine’s Monument Square will become “Deer District Racine” for the remainder of the NBA Finals. With support from the City’s Department of Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services (PRCS), Downtown Racine Corporation, Pub on Wisconsin, and Littleport Brewing Company, Monument Square will be set up for City residents to watch the Milwaukee Bucks play the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Finals.

Pub on Wisconsin will provide TVs to watch the game on the Square, Littleport Brewing Company will be on hand to sell beverages, and bags and other lawn games will be available to play. Downtown Racine Corporation will add additional seating to the Square and support clean up.

“We wanted to create a fun way for City residents to watch the NBA Finals together and celebrate the success of the Milwaukee Bucks. I reached out to the Bucks organization, and they thought calling our Monument Square – Deer District Racine was a great idea. Pub on Wisconsin was happy to bring out TVs as they did once during the playoffs, and Little Port Brewing Company was excited to partner with us to sell beverages. Many thanks to them and DRC for helping us organize additional seating,” said City of Racine Mayor Cory Mason.

Residents are encouraged to grab take out dinner from one of our great downtown restaurants and bring it to Deer District Racine. The Square does have free public access Wi-Fi if you subscribe to a service that steams the game residents can bring their own devices as well.

“We are thrilled the City was able to work with multiple businesses and groups to quickly organize this fun, family-friendly event. Monument Square is the perfect location for Deer District Racine,” said Kelly Kruse, Executive Director of the Downtown Racine Corporation.

The remaining NBA Finals Schedule is as follows:

Game 2: Thursday, July 8 | Milwaukee at Phoenix, 8 CT, ABC

Game 3: Sunday, July 11 | Phoenix at Milwaukee, 7 CT, ABC

Game 4: Wednesday, July 14 | Phoenix at Milwaukee, 8 CT, ABC

Game 5: Saturday, July 17 | Milwaukee at Phoenix, 8 CT, ABC (if necessary)

Game 6: Tuesday, July 20 | Phoenix at Milwaukee, 8 CT, ABC (if necessary)

Game 7: Thursday, July 22 | Milwaukee at Phoenix, 8 CT, ABC (if necessary)

Deer District Racine will only be open for games as weather permits.