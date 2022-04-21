MADISON – Racine native John S. Leiber this week announced that he is a candidate for Wisconsin State Treasurer.

Leiber (pronounced LYE-burr) will be seeking the Republican Party nod for the seat in the Aug. 9 partisan primary. The only other announced GOP candidate is Orlando Owens of Milwaukee.

Leiber, a graduate of Prairie High School, holds a bachelor’s degree in history from the University of Wisconsin-Parkside and law degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He and his wife, Diane, live in Cottage Grove and have three adult children.

“As a fiscal conservative, I will focus on the job duties of the State Treasurer. In a 2018 statewide referendum, Wisconsin voters chose to keep the treasurer’s office and it should be administered by someone dedicated to this office and to public service,” Leiber said in a news release.

“I work hard to help my law clients navigate difficult financial situations and decisions. I’ll use that experience to help all Wisconsinites, and make sure that Wisconsin’s investments continue to grow,” he added.

About the State Treasurer’s Office

The Wisconsin State Treasurer is responsible for signing certain checks and financial instruments and helps to promote the state’s unclaimed property program. The treasurer’s office has approximately 100 employees. The treasurer is paid a $71,551 annual salary.

The Treasurer, along with the Wisconsin State Attorney General and the Wisconsin Secretary of State, serve on the Board of Commissioners of Public Lands.

The current State Treasurer, Sarah Godlewski, a Democrat, is not running for re-election. She is instead running in the Democratic Party primary for the U.S. Senate seat held by Ron Johnson.

