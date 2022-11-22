Follow Us

RACINE — The Racine Nativity display returns to Monument Square starting Wednesday, Nov. 30.

The lighted, carved figures depicting the Christmas story will be on display through Jan. 7, 2023. The Racine Nativity is presented by the Christmas Coalition Inc., a local non-denominational, nonprofit organization.

Racine Nativity display

The Racine Nativity display will again be at Monument Square in Downtown Racine. It may be viewed from Nov. 30 through Jan. 7, 2023. – Credit: Paul Holley

Donations are welcomed for the display’s maintenance and upkeep. Checks payable to Christmas Coalition Inc. may be sent to PO Box 44343, Racine, WI 53402 or dropped off at any Tri City National Bank location.

