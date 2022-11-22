RACINE — The Racine Nativity display returns to Monument Square starting Wednesday, Nov. 30.
The lighted, carved figures depicting the Christmas story will be on display through Jan. 7, 2023. The Racine Nativity is presented by the Christmas Coalition Inc., a local non-denominational, nonprofit organization.
Racine Nativity display
Donations are welcomed for the display’s maintenance and upkeep. Checks payable to Christmas Coalition Inc. may be sent to PO Box 44343, Racine, WI 53402 or dropped off at any Tri City National Bank location.
