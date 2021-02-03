RACINE – A Racine man was held in the Racine County Jail on a $50,000 bond following the execution of a search warrant by the Southeast Wisconsin Regional FBI Gang Task Force last Friday that revealed large quantities of marijuana at two Racine residences.

The Racine County District Attorney’s Office charged Tyler J. Lynch, 25, of 1107 Kewaunee St., with:

Two counts of manufacture/delivery of THC, possession with intent to manufacture/deliver THC

Possession with intent to deliver narcotics,

Two counts of maintaining a drug trafficking place-party to a crime

18 counts of felony bail jumping

12 counts of misdemeanor bail jumping

According to online court records, Lynch made an initial appearance on Tuesday where a cash bond was set at $50,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 11 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., Racine.

According to the criminal complaint, a confidential informant working with the Southeast Wisconsin Regional FBI Gang Task Force purchased substances that later tested positive for THC (marijuana) on January 12 and January 21. One purchase was $500 cash and another was $600 cash.

Last Friday (January 29), officers with the Racine Police Department Special Investigations Unit and the FBI Task Force executed search warrants at 1107 Kewaunee St. (upper and lower), 1643 Edgewood Ave. and 508 Shelbourne Court #53. Investigators believed the Kewaunee Street address belonged to Lynch. The Edgewood Avenue address was thought to be the residence of Lynch’s sister, Jacqueline, 20, and her boyfriend, Danny Mosley, 25. The Shelbourne Court address was believed to be Lynch’s girlfriend, Destinee White, 20.

Lynch and White were at the Kewaunee Street address when investigators executed the warrant. At that location, officers found 89.2 grams of a green leafy substance that tested positive for THC (marijuana), 21 blue pills later identified as Oxycodone, a money counter and $30,027 in cash.

Jacqueline Lynch and Mosley were at 1643 Edgewood Drive. Items found at that address included: packaging materials, shipping boxes, three digital scales with THC residue, 5 pounds of a green leafy substance that later tested positive for THC (marijuana), 101 grams of a green leafy substance that later tested positive for THC and 27.8 grams of THC gummies.

Jacqueline Lynch, who is nine months pregnant and currently on probation, told officers that Tyler Lynch brings marijuana to the residence for storage, according to the complaint. She also said that she knew that her brother has traveled to California to buy marijuana and have it shipped to Racine. Mosley also told officers that he was aware Tyler Lynch was storing marijuana at the residence. According to the criminal complaint, investigators found text messages on Jacqueline Lynch’s cell phone that indicated she was assisting Tyler Lynch in marijuana distribution.

The DA charged Mosley with maintaining a drug trafficking place-party to a crime and possession of THC. He made an initial appearance on Tuesday where cash bond was set at $5,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for February 18 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center.

Jacquelyn Lynch and White were also named as co-defendants in Tyler Lynch’s criminal complaint. However, neither of the women has been charged, according to online court records.

The criminal complaint also noted that Tyler Lynch was currently out on cash bonds on cases of delivery of THC/possession with intent to deliver/maintaining a drug trafficking place, felony bail jumping, criminal damage to property, battery and disorderly conduct. All of those cases were from 2020.

