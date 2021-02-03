MADISON – Governor Tony Evers on Tuesday appointed Kristin Cafferty as a Racine County Circuit Court Judge. The appointment fills a vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Michael J. Piontek, effective April 9. Cafferty’s term will run through July 31, 2022.

A partner with Habush, Habush & Rottier, S.C. in Racine for 16 years, Cafferty is a certified civil trial specialist. She has served in leadership positions for many legal and non-profit organizations, including the Racine County Bar Association’s former president. Cafferty is also a long-time volunteer in the Racine community, including serving as a youth volleyball coach.

Cafferty is a graduate of Marquette University and Marquette University Law School.



“During her 25 years as an attorney in Racine County, Kristin Cafferty has devoted her career to helping people of all walks of life,” Evers said in a statement. “I know that she will continue to do so from the bench, ensuring that all Wisconsinites are treated fairly before the law.”

Cafferty said she has spent her career fighting for justice for her clients, who have come from diverse backgrounds, neighborhoods and circumstances.

“I will apply the knowledge I have gained through my law practice, as well as my experiences as a mother and as a member of this community, to guide my approach as a judge,” Cafferty said in a news release. “I thank Governor Evers for the opportunity to serve the community in an impactful way. I am equally committed to the fair and equitable administration of justice under Wisconsin law and a safe and prosperous community for all residents.”