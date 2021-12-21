MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee School of Engineering has named these Racine County students to the Fall Quarter 2021 Dean’s List. Congratulations on your hard work and efforts to achieve excellence in your studies.

Dean’s List honorees

Trenton Bowser, from Waterford, was named to the Milwaukee School of Engineering’s Dean’s List with High Honors for the 2021 Fall Quarter. Bowser is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science.

Cody Friso, from Racine, was named to the Milwaukee School of Engineering’s Dean’s List for the 2021 Fall Quarter. Friso is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science.

Alec Dam, from Caledonia, was named to the Milwaukee School of Engineering’s Dean’s List with High Honors for the 2021 Fall Quarter. Dam is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering.

Morgan Patch, from Racine, was named to the Milwaukee School of Engineering’s Dean’s List with High Honors for the 2021 Fall Quarter. Patch is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.

Darren Fitch, from Burlington, was named to the Milwaukee School of Engineering’s Dean’s List with High Honors for the 2021 Fall Quarter. Fitch is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Software Engineering.

Jarred Kohout, from Burlington, was named to the Milwaukee School of Engineering’s Dean’s List with High Honors for the 2021 Fall Quarter. Kohout is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science.

William Labeau, from Racine, was named to the Milwaukee School of Engineering’s Dean’s List for the 2021 Fall Quarter. Labeau is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering.

Carson Barwick, from Waterford, was named to the Milwaukee School of Engineering’s Dean’s List with High Honors for the 2021 Fall Quarter. Barwick is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Construction Management.

Drew Esson, from Racine, was named to the Milwaukee School of Engineering’s Dean’s List for the 2021 Fall Quarter. Esson is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering.

Joshua Zess, from Racine, was named to the Milwaukee School of Engineering’s Dean’s List for the 2021 Fall Quarter. Zess is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Actuarial Science.

Joshua Fay, from Burlington, was named to the Milwaukee School of Engineering’s Dean’s List with High Honors for the 2021 Fall Quarter. Fay is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Engineering.

Brandon Hirschmann, from Burlington, was named to the Milwaukee School of Engineering’s Dean’s List for the 2021 Fall Quarter. Hirschmann is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.

Jack Schoepke, from Burlington, was named to the Milwaukee School of Engineering’s Dean’s List for the 2021 Fall Quarter. Schoepke is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in BioMolecular Engineering.

Jonathan Riley, from Racine, was named to the Milwaukee School of Engineering’s Dean’s List for the 2021 Fall Quarter. Riley is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering.

Elijah Stork, from Racine, was named to the Milwaukee School of Engineering’s Dean’s List for the 2021 Fall Quarter. Stork is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering and Computer Science.

Carson Edquist, from Union Grove, was named to the Milwaukee School of Engineering’s Dean’s List with High Honors for the 2021 Fall Quarter. Edquist is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.

Sydnee Lange, from Racine, was named to the Milwaukee School of Engineering’s Dean’s List with High Honors for the 2021 Fall Quarter. Lange is pursuing a Bachelor of in Business Administration.

Carson Meredith, from Union Grove, was named to the Milwaukee School of Engineering’s Dean’s List for the 2021 Fall Quarter. Meredith is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science.

Jillian Harkness, from Burlington, was named to the Milwaukee School of Engineering’s Dean’s List for the 2021 Fall Quarter. Harkness is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Alexander Ottelien, from Mount Pleasant, was named to the Milwaukee School of Engineering’s Dean’s List for the 2021 Fall Quarter. Ottelien is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Software Engineering.

Augustin Weiss, from Racine, was named to the Milwaukee School of Engineering’s Dean’s List with High Honors for the 2021 Fall Quarter. Weiss is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering.

Kristopher Banse, from Racine, was named to the Milwaukee School of Engineering’s Dean’s List for the 2021 Fall Quarter. Banse is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering.

About Milwaukee School of Engineering

Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE) is the university of choice for those seeking an inclusive community of experiential learners driven to solve the complex challenges of today and tomorrow. The independent, non-profit university has about 2,700 students and was founded in 1903. MSOE offers bachelor’s and master’s degrees in engineering, business and nursing. Faculty are student-focused experts who bring real-world experience into the classroom. This approach to learning makes students ready now as well as prepared for the future. Longstanding partnerships with business and industry leaders enable students to learn alongside professional mentors and challenge them to go beyond what’s possible. MSOE graduates are leaders of character, responsible professionals, passionate learners and value creators.

The Racine County Eye is proud to celebrate student successes with its community. Congratulations to all those mentioned! You all make your hometowns proud.