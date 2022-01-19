Do you know someone who is graduating high school or currently in college? Racine students who plan on enrolling full-time for the 2022-2023 academic school year are encouraged to apply for one of six $1,000 scholarships.

The Wednesday Racine Optimist Club will be offering these academic scholarships for higher education expenses to the students of eastern Racine County. That is a grand total of $6,000 going to local area students for the 2022-2023 school year.

To be eligible for the scholarship, you must meet the following criteria:

Must be a full-time student for the 2022-23 academic school year at a 2- or 4-year college, university, or technical school

Must be between 17 and 23 years of age at the start of the 2022-23 school year

Must live east of Interstate 94 in Racine County, Wisconsin

Submit a carefully completed scholarship application by February 15, 2022

Applications can be found online at https://wednesdayracineoptimistclub.blogspot.com/ and further questions or comments can be directed to Jen Laffin by emailing jen@jenlaffincoaching.com.

About Wednesday Racine Optimist Club

Optimist International is an international service club organization with almost 3,000 clubs and over 80,000 members in more than 20 countries. The international headquarters is located in St. Louis, Missouri, United States.

The Wednesday Racine Optimist Club, part of Optimist International, works to support the youth in Racine. Since 1923, they have uplifted local teens and young adults through fundraising events. The club provides academic and technical scholarships to high school graduates and current college students who are in need of financial assistance. Learn more about the club on their Facebook Page.

