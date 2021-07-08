RACINE – Racine Police apprehended a 22-year-old suspect in connection with attempted homicide following a 2 ½-hour negotiation with police tactical units at a Racine apartment complex on Wednesday.

Kevion A. Minor was wanted for allegedly shooting a 41-year-old person multiple times at a site in the 3300 block of Hamlin Street on April 30. The shooting victim survived.

According to an RPD news release, Minor was located at an apartment in the 1300 block of 16th Street on Wednesday. The Racine Journal Times identified the location as the Ajax Apartments near 16th and Clark streets.

Taking Minor Into Custody

The Racine SWAT team and RPD Crisis Negotiators made contact with Minor who refused to come out and armed himself with a gun. Officers discovered there was an adult female and young child inside the apartment with Minor. After approximately one hour of negotiations, the young child was released from the apartment. After an additional hour and a half of negotiations, Minor and the adult female exited the apartment where Minor was taken into custody.

According to online court records, an arrest warrant for Minor was issued May 5 on two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, three counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, stalking-use of a dangerous weapon, felon in possession of a firearm and burglary-armed with a dangerous weapon.

Minor remained in custody Thursday. An initial court appearance is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Friday at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 711 Wisconsin Ave., Racine.

Other charges are pending active investigation, according to the RPD. Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this crime. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at (262) 635-7756. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (262) 636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.

