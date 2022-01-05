RACINE – The Racine Police Department (RPD) on Wednesday announced via its Facebook page that it has closed its indoor front service counter at 730 Center Street “due to COVID-19 concerns” effective immediately.

All business must be handled through the RPD’s drive-up window located adjacent to the lobby entrance. The lobby closure is anticipated to last 14 days, RPD stated. Updates will be posted on the RPD social media pages.

Contacting the Racine Police Department

Communications / Non-Emergency Calls : 262-886-2300

: 262-886-2300 General Information : 262-635-7700

: 262-635-7700 Emergency: 911

COVID-19 Information

