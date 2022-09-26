The Racine Police Department is seeking help from the public to identify two people.

The Racine Police Department shared the following on its Facebook page:

“Detective TJ Bodnar is looking to identify the two individuals in this video.”

In the video, it appears one individual is wearing a winter hat and another individual has their hair in a braided ponytail. Use the video below as a reference.

Racine Police Department shares video

Reporting the individuals

If you have information about this incident or can identify one of the two people involved, please do. Information can be brought to Detective TJ Bodnar by calling 262-635-7778.

Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers app or website.

Police & Fire

Stay up to date with emergency, crime and police encounters. The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today and never miss a beat. Visit our Police & Fire section to read more.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.