When Jennifer Diener was tragically killed in an automobile accident in February 2020, the Diener family decided to honor her memory by doing what Jennifer loved most – helping her community. The family started the Jennifer J. Diener Women in Law Enforcement Scholarship Fund at the Racine Community Foundation, which will soon give its first award.

Jennifer’s career was in law enforcement and she served our community for 25 years with the Racine Police Department. Jennifer had both her undergrad and master’s degrees in Criminal Justice and her family decided that encouraging other women to enter into the law enforcement field was the ideal way to honor Jennifer’s legacy. Racine Police Chief Art Howell commented, “On behalf of the sworn members of the Racine Police Department, we are humbled by the creation of the scholarship fund that will honor the life and legacy of our beloved colleague, Officer Jennifer Diener. This special fund will support the education of women in law enforcement for years to come.”

The Jennifer J. Diener Women in Law Enforcement Scholarship Fund benefits female students at Gateway Technical College studying Criminal Justice who reside in Racine County. The outpouring of support in the aftermath of Jennifer’s death resulted in the fund growing to the point that an award has been made in less than a year to Alexis Talbert. Brian Diener, Jennifer’s husband, stated, “Jenny was forever honored and proud to serve alongside her friends and colleagues in law enforcement. This scholarship will honor that commitment as well as her memory and it will continue to serve as a guide to women entering the profession.”

Donations to support the Jennifer J. Diener Women in Law Enforcement Scholarship Fund should be made out to the Racine Community Foundation and sent to 1135 Warwick Way, Suite 200, Racine, WI 53406, or donations may be made on-line at www.racinecommunityfoundation.org.